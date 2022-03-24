California lawmakers propose extending eviction protections

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of California renters facing eviction could get another three months of protection. California’s eviction protections for people who have applied for rental assistance expires on March 31. Thursday, two lawmakers introduced a bill that would extend those protections through June 30. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins endorsed the bill. Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on it next week. It’s unclear if Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign it into law. California’s eviction assistance program will pay 100% of people’s rent if they meet certain income requirements. Just over 275,600 people have applications pending.