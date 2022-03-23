Study: Michigan, Kentucky top academics-based NCAA brackets

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Michigan and Kentucky stood out in a study examining the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets based on graduation rates, academic success and diversity in the head coaching ranks. The Wolverines were the overall No. 1 seed as the national champion for a third straight year in the men’s field according to the study released Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida. The Wildcats held the overall No. 1 seed as the women’s champion. Teams that performed well and are still in the tournaments are the Michigan and North Carolina men, along with the Notre Dame women.