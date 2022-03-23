New Orleans schools chief finalists from all 3 U.S. coasts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Orleans Parish School Board says it has chosen three finalists for superintendent of a system made up largely of charter schools. Avis Williams is superintendent of Selma City Schools in Alabama. Marshall Tuck works for a non-profit organization focused on improving public schools in Los Angeles for children living in poverty. Andre L. Wright is an educational consultant in Tampa, Florida. The board said in a news release Wednesday that it will interview them at a public meeting Tuesday morning. That evening, it will hold a public meet-and-greet, with a room for each candidate. The board will choose one of them the next day, Wednesday, March 30.