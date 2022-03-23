New closer Jansen gives Braves one of MLB’s deepest bullpens

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — The additions of former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and another established veteran, Collin McHugh, give the World Series champion Atlanta Braves one of baseball’s deepest bullpens. The 34-year-old Jansen, who had 34 saves for the Dodgers last season, becomes Atlanta’s new closer. The deep bullpen also includes Will Smith, McHugh, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson. Among other bullpen candidates are Darren O’Day and Tyler Thornburg. Later this season, Kirby Yates, yet another offseason addition, is expected to join the bullpen when he completes his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Yates’ 41 saves for San Diego in 2019 led the majors.