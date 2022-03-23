Hull twins lead defending champ Stanford to their hometown

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Twins Lacie and Lexie Hull always wanted to play college basketball together and Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer offered that opportunity at Stanford. Now the sisters will be playing back home in Spokane, Washington, when they lead the top-seeded Cardinal in the Sweet 16 against No. 4 seed Maryland on Friday. Proud parents Jaime and Jason Hull have envisioned this for years now, thinking back to how far the women have come since being on ventilators as preemie babies in 1999.