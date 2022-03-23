Chargers hoping Johnson can fill need on defensive line

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The defensive line of the Los Angeles Chargers had two big flaws last season. They are hoping the addition of Austin Johnson helps in both areas. Johnson signed a two-year deal on March 16 to join the Chargers after having a career season with the New York Giants last year. The 27-year-old defender started all 17 games and finished with 72 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks. The Chargers were 23rd in total defense, but 30th against the run last season. They allowed 138.9 yards per game on the ground, the worst showing since 2003.