Temperature records set as heat wave hits California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Temperature records have been set as much of California broils under a spring heat wave. The National Weather Service says a high of 89 degrees was recorded Tuesday in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, breaking a record of 86 set in 1926. Oakland hit 85 degrees, topping a 1984 high of 77. In Southern California, Camarillo Airport in Ventura County set a record of 90, beating by two degrees the mark set in 2008. Forecasters say warm temperatures are expected in many areas into the weekend, when a minor storm will break the heat and bring the possibility of light rain.