NBA at 75: From MJ to LBJ, Jamison saw ‘greatness’ in 2000s

By ANTAWN JAMISON

For The Associated Press

Antawn Jamison knows what it’s like to play basketball with Michael Jordan in a pickup game while in college — and what it’s like to go up against MJ in the NBA, too. Jamison also knows what it’s like to have a locker next to Kobe Bryant’s and to be a teammate of LeBron James. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, Jamison shares his thoughts on what it was like to share a court in the decade of the 2000s with what he calls “greatness” and offers his take on who ranks where in the sport’s pantheon.