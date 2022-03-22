HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating nearly $3 billion in disaster relief to cover recovery efforts by multiple state and local governments. The Community Development Block Grants, announced Tuesday, are going to 10 local governments and 13 state governments for 16 major disasters that took place in 2021. These include wildfires in California and Colorado, ice storms in Texas, and damage wrought by Hurricane Ida in multiple states from Louisiana to New Jersey.