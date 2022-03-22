Gut punch for the A-T-L: Freeman, Ryan both depart

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — It was a 1-2 punch to the gut for Atlanta’s sports fans. In the space of an extraordinary week, two of the city’s most beloved sports figures were gone. Freddie Freeman departed first, his hopes of playing an entire career with the World Series champion Braves snuffed out by contract negotiations that went awry. Then came Matt Ryan, traded by the Falcons for a piddling third-round draft pick after the NFL team’s clumsy attempt to line up his successor at quarterback. A pair of MVPs with a combined 26 seasons between them will now take the field against the A-T-L.