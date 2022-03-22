Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are headed to the Oscars. The film academy says Tuesday that the superstars will be among the nominees for best original song who will perform at Sunday’s Academy Awards. Beyoncé will perform “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name. Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, while Reba McEntire will sing writer Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” from the film “Four Good Days.” The academy says Van Morrison, who is nominated for his song “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” will not perform due to his tour schedule.