US SailGP team capsizes 6 days ahead of $1 million race

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

The U.S. SailGP team capsized its foiling 50-foot catamaran just off Alcatraz Island on San Francisco Bay, six days before it will race for the global league’s $1 million, winner-take-all season championship. Helmsman Jimmy Spithill says there are no injuries and the boat was quickly righted and the crew sailed back to base. There was minimal damage and the team should be back on the water in a day. Spithill says the crew was lucky the mishap occurred during practice and not in a race. The U.S. and Australia have already qualified for the $1 million podium race.