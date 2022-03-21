QB Stafford: ‘Right time and place’ to give Rams discount

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford realizes he almost certainly could have gotten more money in a contract extension after his outstanding debut season with the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford admitted his priority isn’t more dollars. It’s more rings, and he believes his new four-year, $160 million deal through 2026 gives him the best opportunity to win them with the defending Super Bowl champions. Stafford recognizes the absurdity of considering a deal with $135 million in guaranteed money and a reported $60 million signing bonus to be some sort of discount, yet that’s what it is for a proven veteran quarterback of Stafford’s talents.