LA police seek driver after Tesla street stunt ends in crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are seeking the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run Tesla driver who crashed while attempting a stunt on an extremely steep street while spectators recorded videos. The incident occurred at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the hilly Echo Park area. The rented Tesla sped up the street and jumped over the cross street at the top of the hill and descended down the equally steep other side of the hill. The Tesla crashed into trash cans, two parked vehicles and then was abandoned. Police say there’s no description of the driver and detectives will be following up with the person who rented the vehicle.