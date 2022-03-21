California Assembly advances involuntary servitude amendment

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the latest state trying to remove “involuntary servitude” as constitutionally protected form of punishment. California’s constitution bans slavery. But it allows involuntary servitude for the punishment of a crime. Monday, the state Assembly approved a bill that would ban involuntary servitude for any reason. The bill now heads to the state Senate. But voters would have to approve the change before it could become law. Other states have already gotten rid of the exception. Colorado voters approved the change in 2018. Voters in Utah and Nebraska followed in 2020. State Assemblymember Ash Kalra said he hopes the change will be placed on the ballot this November.