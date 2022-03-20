Lexie Hull’s career-high 36 sends No. 1 Stanford past Kansas

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored a career-high 36 points with six 3-pointers and made six steals, leading No. 1 seed Stanford past eighth-seeded Kansas 91-65 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. With the win, the defending national champions extended their winning streak to 22 games and secured a trip to the Sweet 16. Cameron Brink added 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as the Cardinal used a dominant third quarter to pull away. Zakiyah Franklin scored 13 points to lead Kansas, which was back in the tourney for the first time since 2013.