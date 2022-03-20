Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give the San Antonio Spurs a 110-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Jakob Poeltl made the first of two free throws to it at 108 with 2.4 seconds left. He missed the second off the back iron, but Johnson grabbed the rebound and converted the winner. Klay Thompson missed a 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired. Josh Richardson led the Spurs with 25 points, and Dejounte Murray had 19. Jordan Poole scored 28 points, and Thompson had 24 Golden State, playing its first game since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury.