Voit traded by Yanks to Padres for minor league pitcher

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Luke Voit was traded from the Yankees to the San Diego Padres, a day after New York completed a two-year contract with Anthony Rizzo. New York received 20-year-old right-hander Justin Lange, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft. Voit, a 31-year-old right-handed hitter with power, led the major leagues with 22 home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .277 with 52 RBIs. He made four trips to the injured list last year, three stints because of a left knee that had surgery on March 29.