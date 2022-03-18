Duke tops Cal State Fullerton to open Coach K’s last NCAAs

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke began retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61. Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils. The West Region’s No. 2 seed jumped to an early double-digit lead and played with a comfortable margin nearly all night. Duke shot 52% from the field while getting 10 blocked shots at the other end, five coming from Mark Williams. The Blue Devils will play Michigan State or Davidson in the second round. Damari Milstead scored 12 points to lead the 15th-seeded Titans, who won the Big West Conference title.