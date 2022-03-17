Oscar Predictions: Will ‘Power of the Dog’ reign supreme?

By LINDSEY BAHR and JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writers

What’s going to win best picture at the 94th Academy Awards? The Associated Press’ film writers can’t agree. Lindsey Bahr predicts that Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” will triumph, while Jake Coyle is going with the long-shot deaf family drama “CODA.” But the two writers agree on most of the other major awards. Expect Will Smith to take best actor, to win his first Oscar. Best actress is likely to go to Jessica Chastain. And Jane Campion is poised to win best director. The Oscars will be presented March 27 in Los Angeles at a ceremony aired on ABC.