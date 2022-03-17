Nadal beats Kyrgios in 3 sets at Indian Wells, goes to 19-0

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in a match featuring obscenities, underhand serves and smashed rackets. Nadal improved to 19-0 this year, the third-best start to a season since 1990. After the post-match handshake, Kyrgios walked to his seat and smashed his racket on the court. It bounced up and away, nearly striking a ball boy standing at the back of the court. Kyrgios walked off to a mix of boos and cheers.