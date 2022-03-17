Hazmat squads investigate cause of LA chemical plant plume

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Fire Department hazardous materials squads are investigating the release of a large pungent plume from a chemical plant. City fire spokesperson Margaret Stewart says the building in the Atwater Village area was evacuated Thursday morning and there are no immediate reports of injuries. Stewart says there was no fire and no additional releases are occurring. There is no immediate information about what substance was involved. Stewart says such incidents are inherently technical and take time. The company’s website says products from facility are used in industries, including automotive, coatings and construction, energy and fuels, and aerospace and defense.