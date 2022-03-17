Baffert attorney: 90-day suspension would end racing career

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert are arguing that a 90-day suspension from Kentucky’s racing commission would essentially end his career. Baffert is asking a Kentucky judge to delay the suspension. The commission imposed the punishment for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit. That disqualified the thoroughbred from his 2021 Kentucky Derby victory. Baffert’s attorneys argued the suspension shouldn’t be imposed until he’s had a chance for an appeal hearing with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate said he would issue a ruling Monday.