Q&A: DeBose tries to stay grounded ahead of big Oscars night

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rita Moreno told her “Enjoy it, honey!” and that’s what Ariana DeBose has been doing this awards season. The actor, who has been sweeping every accolade for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” It’s the same role that won Moreno the Academy Award in 1962. Despite being the undisputable favorite going into the March 26 ceremony, DeBose is doing everything possible to stay grounded. She says the journey has been extraordinary and she doesn’t think she’ll be able to fully process it until after the Oscars. DeBose, who is Afro-Latina and gay, says she is happy to represent the communities that she belongs to.