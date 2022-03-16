AP All-America team includes milestone for Kentucky’s Howard

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard has become the ninth player in women’s basketball history to earn first-team Associated Press All-America honors three times. Howard was joined on the first team by South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Stanford’s Haley Jones. Boston, Clark and Smith were all unanimous choices. It is the first time that there has been a tie for the first team since the AP started honoring women’s All-Americans in 1995.