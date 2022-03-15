Raiders agree to 1-year deal with Darius Phillips

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their first move of the free agency period, agreeing to a one-year contract with cornerback and returner Darius Phillips. Phillips can’t sign the contract until the start of the league year on Wednesday. ESPN first reported the deal and said Phillips will be paid $2.25 million this season. He spent the past four seasons with the Bengals, playing 47 games and making 10 starts. He went on injured reserve in each of the past three seasons.