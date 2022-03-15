Ohtani aims for improvement even after MVP season for Angels

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Baseball had seen nothing like Shohei Ohtani’s unanimous AL MVP season in over a century. With the new season arriving quickly for his Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is eager to make more history. Even after the most impressive two-way season since Babe Ruth’s heyday, Ohtani remains unsatisfied. Ohtani wants to do more in every area, and he’s hoping that production will translate into more team success for a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season since three years before he arrived stateside. He hasn’t made as many significant additions to his offseason training regimen as he did before last season, justifiably feeling that what he has been doing is still working well.