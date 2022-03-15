Braves sign new 1B Olson to $168 million, 8-year contract

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — After cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves have signed new first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract. Olson was not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season. But the World Series champions quickly locked down the 27-year-old slugger through at least 2029. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for 2030 with no buyout. The Braves have have gone in a totally different direction after failing to re-sign Freeman. They dealt four top prospects to Oakland for Olson, and quickly signed the 2021 All-Star to the biggest deal in team history.