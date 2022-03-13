‘The Batman’ and a BTS concert broadcast power box office

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.′ “The Batman” easily remained the No. 1 movie in North American theaters with $66 million in ticket sales. That’s according to studio estimates Sunday. Matt Reeves’ Caped Crusader reboot held well in its second week, dropping a modest 51% and bringing its domestic total to $238.5 million. Also packing theaters, albeit for a shorter window, was “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul.” The live broadcast Saturday of the band’s first stage concert in South Korea since 2019 grossed $6.8 million in 797 North American theaters.