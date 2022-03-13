Palmieri scores twice to lead Islanders past Ducks 4-3

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves and the New York Islanders capped a six-game homestand by beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 for their third straight win. Zach Parise had the other goal for the Islanders. Sorokin made 11 saves in the first period, 13 in the second and 15 in the third to improve to 20-12-7 this season, his second with the Islanders. Josh Manson, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, who lost their fourth straight overall.