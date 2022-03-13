Kershaw back with Dodgers, lured by LA’s title pedigree

By THERESA SMITH

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Once he determined his left elbow was totally healthy, first-time free agent Clayton Kershaw narrowed down his choice: Stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers or remain home in Texas with the Rangers? The deciding factor, the longtime LA ace said, was the Dodgers’ championship caliber roster and mentality. Kershaw has signed for one year and $17 million. He turns 34 next Saturday and says he’s feeling good. The three-time Cy Young Award winner had his season cut short by elbow trouble last year in going 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA.