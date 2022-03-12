Wildfire hits exclusive community in Southern California

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven brush fire in an exclusive community in Santa Barbara County., the Los Angeles Times reported. Authorities say the fire at the Hollister Ranch — a gated subdivision along the Gaviota Coast, famed for its untouched beaches — started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Sam Ferguson of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department says that as of 2:45 p.m., it had grown to an estimated 75 acres. Some residents were reportedly told to evacuate as a precaution. No containment was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.