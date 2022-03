Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram

By The Associated Press

Russian regulators say internet users will be blocked from accessing Instagram because it’s being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers. The move is Moscow’s latest to restrict the reach of foreign social-media platforms. Russian communications and media regulator Roskomnadzor said Friday it’s tightening access to Instagram because it says the platform is spreading calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel. Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram, defended its policies Friday. It says it is a a temporary decision taken in extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances.