Man kills himself after string of Southern California crimes

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 15-minute string of shootings, carjackings and a kidnapping led to a hostage situation in a Southern California church before the suspect shot himself to death. Police say the violence began in Long Beach shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. In all three men were shot and wounded and two women drivers were carjacked. One of the women was forced to drive away with the assailant. Police tracked the suspect to a church in Carson where he held the carjacking victim and several other adults. Police say the carjacking victim was able to get away before the assailant killed himself.

