James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 50 points for the 15th time in his career and helped rally the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half to a 122-109 victory over the Washington Wizards. He became the oldest player to have multiple 50-point games in a season. It is the second straight home game during which James has scored at least 50 and the third time he has done it with the Lakers. He had a season-high 56 in a win over Golden State last Saturday. He also had six rebounds and moved past Dikembe Mutombo into 12th place on the NBA’s career defensive rebounds list with 8,553. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 23 points.