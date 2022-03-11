EPA plan would limit downwind pollution from power plants

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a federal plan that would restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with air pollution they can’t control. The plan announced Friday is intended to help more than two dozen states meet “good neighbor” obligations under the federal Clean Air Act. States that contribute to ground-level ozone, or smog, are required to submit plans ensuring that power plants and other industrial sites don’t contribute significantly to air pollution in other states. In states that have not submitted a plan, or where EPA disapproves, the federal plan would take effect to ensure downwind states are protected.