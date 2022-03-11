AP source: All-Star lefty Rodón to Giants for $44M, 2 yrs

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent left-hander Carlos Rodón has agreed to terms on a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press about the deal witth the NL West champions. The 29-year-old Rodón has spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He is coming off a season in which he set a career high for wins in going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA over 24 starts. He also made the All-Star team for the first time.