Grassley: ‘Credible’ allegations LA mayor was aware of abuse

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The top Republican on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee says he has received “numerous credible allegations” that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was aware his close adviser sexually harassed city employees, but did nothing to stop the misconduct. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says he intends to object to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India, which has been languishing in the Senate since July. Garcetti’s office says in a statement that “repeating a malicious falsehood will never turn a lie into the truth.” A lawsuit charges that the Garcetti adviser frequently sexually harassed one of the mayor’s police bodyguards.