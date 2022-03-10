Follow-home bandits attack Lamborghini driver in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who had just parked his Lamborghini outside his downtown Los Angeles apartment building was pistol-whipped in an attempted robbery by follow-home bandits. Video of the violence was released Wednesday by Robbery-Homicide Division detectives in an effort to get publics help in identifying suspects. Police say the victim and a friend went to an upscale restaurant in the Hollywood area on March 6. The victim gave his friend a ride home and then drove to his apartment building, noticing that a white sedan was following him. The victim had parked at the rear entrance of his building when he was attacked. The assailants fled after a struggle.