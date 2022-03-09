Woods headlines induction class for World Golf Hall of Fame

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is going into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday night and there was never any debate. He already had the career Grand Slam at age 24. He had 46 wins and 10 majors before he turned 30. More than numbers, Woods is all about inspiration and influence. Players grew up idolizing and learning from what he did. And prize money is greater than ever because of the TV contracts the PGA Tour negotiated. Also being inducted are former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Berning and the late visionary Marion Hollins.