Champion Rams’ model for success isn’t easy to replicate

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Going all-in paid off for the Los Angeles Rams. They have a shiny new Lombardi Trophy to show for all the money spent on big contracts and draft picks traded away. While some teams may be tempted to follow a similar path for success – the Denver Broncos just agreed to send a massive haul to Seattle for Russell Wilson – even the Rams know it’s not a wave of the future in the NFL. The Rams haven’t had a first-round pick since selecting quarterback Jared Goff at No. 1 overall in 2016, and they don’t own another one until 2024. But using four of those first-rounders to acquire Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford helped them become champions.