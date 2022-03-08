Woman accused of killing her boyfriend in interstate rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman on a cross-country drive with her boyfriend allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 and then intentionally ran him down, killing him. News outlets reported Tuesday that 37-year-old Johana Suarez of Miami is being held in Mobile, Alabama, on a murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Henry Hernandez. Authorities say the two were headed for California and had spent Saturday night in Mississippi. They say the couple headed off in the wrong direction the next morning, resulting in an argument. The woman is charged with intentionally hitting the man with their car after letting him out on Interstate 10 in Alabama.