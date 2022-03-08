Pesticide spraying company found liable for pesticide drifts

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Northern California pesticide spraying company was negligent on at least five occasions its helicopter pilots allowed the toxic chemicals to drift onto neighboring orchards, children playing soccer and a woman standing in her backyard. San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Barbara Kronlund ruled Tuesday that Alpine Helicopter Service, Inc. violated the law when it carelessly released the harmful chemicals on at least five occasions between 2014 and 2020. State and county officials filed a lawsuit against Lodi-based Alpine, its owner, Joel Dozhier, and three of its employee pilots. Phone messages left by The Associated Press at the company’s voicemail were not immediately returned Tuesday.