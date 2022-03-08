Krejcikova withdraws from Indian Wells with elbow injury

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn on the eve of the BNP Paribas Open because of an elbow injury. The world’s second-ranked woman tennis player says she’s been bothered by the injury since the tournament in Qatar nearly two weeks ago. She said the pain worsened overnight. The tournament in the Southern California desert begins Wednesday. Already out is top-ranked Ash Barty. She said last week that she hasn’t sufficiently recovered since her Australian Open win in January. Alize Cornet of France will take Krejcikova’s place in the draw.