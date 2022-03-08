Arizona’s Mathurin named Pac-12 player of the year

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin has been named the Pac-12 player of the year after a dominating sophomore season. The athletic guard led the No. 2 Wildcats in scoring with 17.3 points per game and has been the go-to player on a team that quickly became one of the best in the country. Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd was named coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Pac-12 regular-season title in his first season. Arizona became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games in a season and is the No. 1 seed heading into this week’s Pac-12 tournament. Stanford freshman Harrison Ingram was the newcomer of the year after averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.