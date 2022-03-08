Amid abortion rights threat, OB-GYNs more vocal with support

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has been defending abortion in recent lawsuits challenging state restrictions. But for years after the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision the profession was divided on the issue with many OB-GYNs declining to perform elective abortions. Instead, they left it to specialty clinics like Planned Parenthood. That helped keep abortion on the margins of mainstream medicine and separate from other OB-GYN care — both physically and in the minds of many Americans. In recent years, OB-GYNs as a group have become much more supportive of abortion, but many could soon find themselves in states where abortion is illegal.