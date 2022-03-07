2 sentenced for attacking people at Turkish restaurant in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Armenian American men who attacked people at a Turkish restaurant in Beverly Hills have been sentenced to federal prison. William Stepanyan of Glendale received a five-year sentence on Monday. Harutyun Chalikyan of Los Angeles got 15 months. They must also pay restitution. Prosecutors say the two stormed into the restaurant in November 2020, broke glassware, overturned tables and threw chairs, causing $20,000 in damage. The attack took place during a war between Armenia and its Turkish-backed neighbor, Azerbaijan. The men pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and committing a hate crime.