San Diego fires Sam Scholl after 4 seasons as hoops coach

SAN DIEGO (AP) — University of San Diego basketball coach Sam Scholl has been fired after the Toreros went 15-16 in his fourth season. A former walk-on guard at USD, Scholl was 50-67 overall. Scholl was elevated to interim coach late in the 2017-18 season after Lamont Smith was placed on administrative leave following an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. No charges were brought against Smith, who resigned. Scholl was hired on a permanent basis and went 21-15 in his first full season, including a berth in the NIT. USD dropped off to 9-23 and 3-13 the next two seasons.