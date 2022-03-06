Kotsur, ‘Summer of Soul’ take early Indie Spirit Awards

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — “CODA’s” Troy Kotsur and the documentary “Summer of Soul” were among the early winners at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday. The ceremony hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally was held in a tent by the beach in Santa Monica, broadcast on AMC and IFC. The show can sometimes serve as a preview of what will happen on Oscar night. Because of their production budgets, many top awards contenders this year were not eligible, including “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog.” To be considered, films must have cost less than $22.5 million to make.