Knicks dominate Clippers 116-93 to snap 7-game skid

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — RJ Barrett had 24 points and nine rebounds and the Knicks dominated the Los Angeles Clippers in a 116-93 victory that snapped New York’s seven-game losing skid. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points off the bench for the Knicks. They used big scoring runs to open the second and fourth quarters of a game in which they led by 32 points. Amir Coffey scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Clippers. Their five-game winning streak ended at the hands of one of the East’s worst teams.